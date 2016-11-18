A vulnerability in the package unbundle utility of Cisco IOS XE Software could allow an authenticated, local attacker to gain write access to some files in the underlying operating system. This vulnerability affects the following products if they are running a vulnerable release of Cisco IOS XE Software: Cisco 5700 Series Wireless LAN Controllers, Cisco Catalyst 3650 Series Switches, Cisco Catalyst 3850 Series Switches, Cisco Catalyst 4500E Series Switches, Cisco Catalyst 4500X Series Switches. More Information: CSCva60013 CSCvb22622. Known Affected Releases: 3.7(0) 16.4.1 Denali-16.1.3 Denali-16.2.2 Denali-16.3.1. Known Fixed Releases: 15.2(4)E3 16.1(2.208) 16.2(2.42) 16.3(1.22) 16.4(0.190) 16.5(0.29).
The vulnerability is due to insufficient validation of files submitted to the affected installation utility. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by uploading a crafted file to an affected system and running the installation utility command. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to gain write access to some files in the underlying operating system, which could allow the attacker to override the write-accessible files and compromise the integrity of the system.
To exploit this vulnerability, the attacker must have sufficient privileges to execute the appropriate commands. In a default configuration, the privilege 15 privilege is needed to exploit this vulnerability. As a secondary impact of this vulnerability, an attacker may be able to modify some files and obtain access to the underlying operating system shell without having to provide a valid license.