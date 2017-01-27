Vulnerability in the Oracle FLEXCUBE Private Banking component of Oracle Financial Services Applications (subcomponent: Product / Instrument Search). Supported versions that are affected are 2.0.1, 2.2.0 and 12.0.1. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle FLEXCUBE Private Banking. Successful attacks require human interaction from a person other than the attacker and while the vulnerability is in Oracle FLEXCUBE Private Banking, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized access to critical data or complete access to all Oracle FLEXCUBE Private Banking accessible data as well as unauthorized update, insert or delete access to some of Oracle FLEXCUBE Private Banking accessible data. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 8.2 (Confidentiality and Integrity impacts).