Vulnerable Systems:
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.0.0
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.0.1
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.1.0
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.1.1
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.1.2
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.1.3
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.1.4
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.1.5
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.2.0
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.2.1
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.2.2
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.2.3
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.2.4
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.3.0
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.3.1
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.3.2
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.3.3
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.3.4
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.3.5
* IBM Lotus Inotes 8.5.3.6
IBM iNotes is vulnerable to cross-site scripting, caused by improper validation of user-supplied input. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability using a specially-crafted URL to execute script in a victim's Web browser within the security context of the hosting Web site, once the URL is clicked. An attacker could use this vulnerability to steal the victim's cookie-based authentication credentials.