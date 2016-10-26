The certificate parser in OpenSSL before 1.0.1u and 1.0.2 before 1.0.2i might allow remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via crafted certificate operations, related to s3_clnt.c and s3_srvr.c.
A malicious client can send an excessively large OCSP Status Request extension. If that client continually requests renegotiation, sending a large OCSP Status Request extension each time, then there will be unbounded memory growth on the server. This will eventually lead to a Denial Of Service attack through memory exhaustion. Servers with a default configuration are vulnerable even if they do not support OCSP. Builds using the "no-ocsp" build time option are not affected.
Servers using OpenSSL versions prior to 1.0.1g are not vulnerable in a default configuration, instead only if an application explicitly enables OCSP stapling support.