Credit:
The original article can be found at: http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/94365
The information has been provided by Adam Willard.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.1.6.10
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.1.7.4
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.1.7.7
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.1.7.9
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.1.7.11
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.1.7.12
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2(0.0)
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.1
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2(3.1)
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.2
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.2.4
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.2.7
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.2.8
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.3
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.3.3
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.3.4
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.4
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.4.4
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.4.8
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.4.10
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.4.13
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.4.14
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.4.16
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2.4.17
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.2(0.104)
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.1
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.1.1
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.2
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.2.2
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.3
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.3.1
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.3.2
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.3.5
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.3.6
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.3.9
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.3.10
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.3.11
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3.5
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3(1.50)
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3(2.100)
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3(1.105)
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.3(2.243)
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.0.115
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.1
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.1.1
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.1.2
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.1.3
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.1.5
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.2
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.2.3
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.3
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.3.3
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.3.4
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.3.6
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.3.8
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.3.11
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.3.12
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.4.4
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.5.1
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.5.2
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.5.2.6
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.5.2.10
* Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance Software 9.5.2.14
A vulnerability in the HTTP web-based management interface of the Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance (ASA) could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to inject arbitrary XML commands on the affected system.
The vulnerability is due to improper user input validation. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by crafting XML input into the affected fields of the web interface. An exploit could allow the attacker to impact the integrity of the device data.
CVE Information:
CVE-2016-6461
Disclosure Timeline:
Publish Date : 2016-11-18
Last Update Date : 2016-11-28
