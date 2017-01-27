Oracle Customer Relationship Management Technical Foundation 12.1.3 Base Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
28 Jun. 2017
Summary
Oracle Customer Relationship Management Technical Foundation is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Oracle Customer Relationship Management Technical Foundation 12.1.3
Vulnerability in the Oracle CRM Technical Foundation component of Oracle E-Business Suite (subcomponent: User Interface). The supported version that is affected is 12.1.3. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle CRM Technical Foundation. Successful attacks require human interaction from a person other than the attacker and while the vulnerability is in Oracle CRM Technical Foundation, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized access to critical data or complete access to all Oracle CRM Technical Foundation accessible data as well as unauthorized update, insert or delete access to some of Oracle CRM Technical Foundation accessible data. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 8.2 (Confidentiality and Integrity impacts).