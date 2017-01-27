Oracle Common Applications 12.1.2 allows Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
19 Jul. 2017
Summary
Oracle Common Applications is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Oracle Common Applications 12.1.1
* Oracle Common Applications 12.1.2
* Oracle Common Applications 12.1.3
* Oracle Common Applications 12.2.3
* Oracle Common Applications 12.2.4
* Oracle Common Applications 12.2.5
* Oracle Common Applications 12.2.6
Vulnerability in the Oracle Common Applications component of Oracle E-Business Suite (subcomponent: Resources Module). Supported versions that are affected are 12.1.1, 12.1.2, 12.1.3, 12.2.3, 12.2.4, 12.2.5 and 12.2.6. Easily exploitable vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Common Applications. Successful attacks require human interaction from a person other than the attacker and while the vulnerability is in Oracle Common Applications, attacks may significantly impact additional products. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in unauthorized access to critical data or complete access to all Oracle Common Applications accessible data as well as unauthorized update, insert or delete access to some of Oracle Common Applications accessible data. CVSS v3.0 Base Score 8.2 (Confidentiality and Integrity impacts).