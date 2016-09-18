Vulnerable Systems:
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(5a)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(1e)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(3e)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2 Base
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(5b)a
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(2e)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(1f)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(2c)a
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(3f)
* CiscoI Unified Computing System 2.2(3a)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(1g)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(1b)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(3g)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(3b)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(1h)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(4b)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(1c)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(3c)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(2c)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(4c)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(1d)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(3d)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 2.2(2d)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 3.0(1c)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 3.0(1d)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 3.0(1e)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 3.0(2c)
* Cisco Unified Computing System 3.0(2d)
A vulnerability in the command-line interface (CLI) of the Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS) Manager and UCS 6200 Series Fabric Interconnects could allow an authenticated, local attacker to access the underlying operating system with the privileges of the root user.
The vulnerability is due to insufficient sanitization of user-supplied input at the CLI. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by bypassing policy restrictions and executing commands on the underlying operating system. The user needs to log in to the device with valid user credentials to exploit this vulnerability.