Microsoft Excel 2010 Execute Code Overflow Memory corruption Vulnerability
12 Jan. 2017
Summary
Microsoft Excel is prone to a local code-execution vulnerability.This allows a local attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* MicrosoftExcel2007
* Microsoft Excel 2010
* Microsoft Excel 2013
* Microsoft Excel 2013
* Microsoft Excel 2016
* Microsoft Excel For Mac 2016
* Microsoft Excel Viewer
* Microsoft Office Compatibility Pack
* Microsoft Office Online Server
* Microsoft Sharepoint Designer 2007
* Microsoft Sharepoint Designer 2010
* Microsoft Sharepoint Designer 2013
Microsoft Excel 2007 SP3, Excel 2010 SP2, Excel 2013 SP1, Excel 2013 RT SP1, Excel 2016, Excel 2016 for Mac, Office Compatibility Pack SP3, Excel Viewer, Excel Services on SharePoint Server 2007 SP3, Excel Services on SharePoint Server 2010 SP2, Excel Automation Services on SharePoint Server 2013 SP1, and Office Online Server allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via a crafted document, aka "Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability."