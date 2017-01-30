|
|
|NTP is prone to a bypass vulnerability. This allow an attacker to bypass detection or blocking system, which could allow malware to pass through the system undetected
|
|Credit:
The information has been provided by Matthew Van Gundy.
The original article can be found at: http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/81811
|
|
Vulnerable Systems:
* NTP 4.2.8
* NTP 4.3.0
* NTP 4.3.1
* NTP 4.3.2
* NTP 4.3.3
* NTP 4.3.4
* NTP 4.3.5
* NTP 4.3.6
* NTP 4.3.7
* NTP 4.3.8
* NTP 4.3.10
* NTP 4.3.11
* NTP 4.3.12
* NTP 4.3.13
* NTP 4.3.14
* NTP 4.3.15
* NTP 4.3.16
* NTP 4.3.17
* NTP 4.3.18
* NTP 4.3.19
* NTP 4.3.20
* NTP 4.3.21
* NTP 4.3.22
* NTP 4.3.23
* NTP 4.3.24
* NTP 4.3.25
* NTP 4.3.26
* NTP 4.3.27
* NTP 4.3.28
* NTP 4.3.29
* NTP 4.3.30
* NTP 4.3.31
* NTP 4.3.32
* NTP 4.3.33
* NTP 4.3.34
* NTP 4.3.35
* NTP 4.3.36
* NTP 4.3.37
* NTP 4.3.38
* NTP 4.3.39
* NTP 4.3.40
* NTP 4.3.41
* NTP 4.3.42
* NTP 4.3.43
* NTP 4.3.44
* NTP 4.3.45
* NTP 4.3.46
* NTP 4.3.47
* NTP 4.3.48
* NTP 4.3.49
* NTP 4.3.50
* NTP 4.3.51
* NTP 4.3.52
* NTP 4.3.53
* NTP 4.3.54
* NTP 4.3.55
* NTP 4.3.56
* NTP 4.3.57
* NTP 4.3.58
* NTP 4.3.59
* NTP 4.3.60
* NTP 4.3.61
* NTP 4.3.62
* NTP 4.3.63
* NTP 4.3.64
* NTP 4.3.65
* NTP 4.3.66
* NTP 4.3.67
* NTP 4.3.68
* NTP 4.3.69
* NTP 4.3.70
* NTP 4.3.71
* NTP 4.3.72
* NTP 4.3.73
* NTP 4.3.74
* NTP 4.3.75
* NTP 4.3.76
* NTP 4.3.77
* NTP 4.3.78
* NTP 4.3.79
* NTP 4.3.80
* NTP 4.3.81
* NTP 4.3.82
* NTP 4.3.83
* NTP 4.3.84
* NTP 4.3.85
* NTP 4.3.86
* NTP 4.3.87
* NTP 4.3.88
* NTP 4.3.89
NTP before 4.2.8p6 and 4.3.x before 4.3.90 allows remote attackers to bypass the origin timestamp validation via a packet with an origin timestamp set to zero.
CVE Information:
CVE-2015-8138
Disclosure Timeline:
Publish Date : 2017-01-30
Last Update Date : 2017-05-26
|
