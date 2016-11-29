Lenovo Bios is prone to a denial of service (DoS) vulnerability.This allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition due to high consumption of system resources via certain vulnerable vectors.
A vulnerability has been identified in some Lenovo Notebook and ThinkServer systems where an attacker with administrative privileges on a system could install a program that circumvents Intel Management Engine (ME) protections. This could result in a denial of service or privilege escalation attack on the system.