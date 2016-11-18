Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 20.0.0 Denial Of Service Vulnerability
26 Jan. 2017
Summary
A vulnerability in the IPsec component of StarOS for Cisco ASR 5000 Series routers could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to terminate all active IPsec VPN tunnels and prevent new tunnels from establishing, resulting in a denial of service (DoS) condition. This vulnerability affects the following Cisco products: Cisco ASR 5000/5500 Series routers, Cisco Virtualized Packet Core (VPC). More Information: CSCva13631. Known Affected Releases: 20.0.0 20.1.0 20.2.0 20.2.3 20.2.v1 21.0.0 21.0.M0.64246. Known Fixed Releases: 20.2.3 20.2.3.65026 20.2.a4.65307 20.2.v1 20.2.v1.65353 20.3.M0.65037 20.3.T0.65043 21.0.0 21.0.0.65256 21.0.M0.64595 21.0.M0.64860 21.0.M0.65140 21.0.V0.65052 21.0.V0.65150 21.0.V0.65366 21.0.VC0.64639 21.1.A0.64861 21.1.A0.65145 21.1.PP0.65270 21.1.R0.65130 21.1.R0.65135 21.1.R0.65154 21.1.VC0.64898 21.1.VC0.65203 21.2.A0.65147.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 20.0.0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 20.0.2.v1
* Cisco Asr 5000 Series Software 20.0.2.3
* Cisco Virtualized Packet Core 20.0 Base
A vulnerability in the IPsec component of StarOS for Cisco ASR 5000 Series routers could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to terminate all active IPsec VPN tunnels and prevent new tunnels from establishing, resulting in a denial of service (DoS) condition.
The vulnerability is due to improper processing of Internet Key Exchange (IKE) messages. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending crafted IKE messages toward the router. An exploit could allow the attacker to cause a reload of the ipsecmgr service. A reload of the ipsecmgr service might result in all IPsec VPN tunnels being terminated and new tunnels being unable to establish until the service has restarted, resulting in a denial of service (DoS) condition.