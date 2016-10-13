Microsoft Windows Server 2012 R2 Execute Code Vulnerability
21 Mar. 2017
Summary
Microsoft Windows Server 2012 is prone to a local code-execution vulnerability.This allows a local attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Microsoft Live Meeting 2007
* Microsoft Lync 2010
* Microsoft Lync 2013
* Microsoft Office 2007
* Microsoft Office 2010
* Microsoft Skype For Business 2016
* Microsoft Windows 10
* Microsoft Windows 10 1511
* Microsoft Windows 10 1607
* Microsoft Windows 7
* Microsoft Windows 8.1
* Microsoft Windows Rt 8.1
* Microsoft Windows Server 2008
* Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2
* Microsoft Windows Server 2012
* Microsoft Windows Server 2012 R2
* Microsoft Windows Vista
* Microsoft Word Viewer
Graphics Device Interface (aka GDI or GDI+) in Microsoft Windows Vista SP2; Windows Server 2008 SP2 and R2 SP1; Windows 7 SP1; Windows 8.1; Windows Server 2012 Gold and R2; Windows RT 8.1; Windows 10 Gold, 1511, and 1607; Office 2007 SP3; Office 2010 SP2; Word Viewer; Skype for Business 2016; Lync 2013 SP1; Lync 2010; Lync 2010 Attendee; and Live Meeting 2007 Console allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via a crafted embedded font, aka "GDI+ Remote Code Execution Vulnerability."