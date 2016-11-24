IBM General Parallel File System 3.5.0.10 Gain privileges Vulnerability
14 Feb. 2017
Summary
IBM Spectrum Scale 4.1.1.x before 4.1.1.8 and 4.2.x before 4.2.0.4 and General Parallel File System (GPFS) 3.5.x before 3.5.0.32 and 4.1.x before 4.1.1.8 allow local users to gain privileges via crafted command-line parameters to a /usr/lpp/mmfs/bin/ setuid program.
Vulnerable Systems:
A security vulnerability has been identified in IBM Spectrum Scale and IBM GPFS that could allow a local attacker to execute commands as root by supplying command line parameters to setuid programs.