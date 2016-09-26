Vulnerable Systems:
* IBM Spectrum Control 5.2.8
* IBM Spectrum Control 5.2.9
* IBM Spectrum Control 5.2.10
* IBM Spectrum Control 5.2.10.1
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.0
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.1
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.1.1
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.2
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.3
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.4
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.4.1
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.5
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.5.1
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.6
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.7
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.7.1
IBM Storage Insights (SaaS) and IBM Spectrum Control could allow a remote attacker to hijack the clicking action of the victim. By persuading a victim to visit a malicious Web site, a remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to hijack the victim's click actions and possibly launch further attacks against the victim.