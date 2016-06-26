Siemens Primary Setup Tool Gain privileges Vulnerability
20 Jan. 2017
Summary
Unquoted service paths could allow local Microsoft Windows operating system users to escalate their privileges if the affected products are not installed under their default path ( C:\Program Files\* or the localized equivalent).
Unquoted Windows search path vulnerability in Siemens SIMATIC WinCC before 7.0 SP2 Upd 12, 7.0 SP3 before Upd 8, and 7.2 through 7.4; SIMATIC WinCC (TIA Portal) Basic, Comfort, Advanced before 14; SIMATIC WinCC Runtime Professional; SIMATIC WinCC (TIA Portal) Professional; SIMATIC STEP 7 5.x; SIMATIC STEP 7 (TIA Portal) before 14; SIMATIC NET PC-Software before 14; TeleControl Server Basic before 3.0 SP2; SINEMA Server before 13 SP2; SIMATIC PCS 7 through 8.2; SINEMA Remote Connect Client; SIMATIC WinAC RTX 2010 SP2; SIMATIC WinAC RTX F 2010 SP2; SIMATIC IT Production Suite; SOFTNET Security Client 5.0; SIMIT 9.0; Security Configuration Tool (SCT); and Primary Setup Tool (PST), when the installation does not use the %PROGRAMFILES% directory, might allow local users to gain privileges via a Trojan horse executable file.