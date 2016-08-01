The library's failure to check if certain message types support a particular flag, the HDF5 1.8.16 library will cast the structure to an alternative structure and then assign to fields that aren't supported by the message type and the library will write outside the bounds of the heap buffer. This can lead to code execution under the context of the library.
HDF5 is a file format that is maintained by a non-profit organization, The HDF Group. HDF5 is designed to be used for storage and organization of large amounts of scientific data and is used to exchange data structures between applications in industries such as the GIS industry via libraries such as GDAL, OGR, or as part of software like ArcGIS.
The vulnerability exists due to the library s failure to check if certain message types support a particular flag. When this flag is set, the library will cast the structure to an alternative structure and then assign to fields that aren t supported by the message type. Due to the message type not being able to support this flag, the library will write outside the bounds of the heap buffer. This can lead to code execution under the context of the library.