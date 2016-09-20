EMC Rsa Adaptive Authentication On-premise 7.2 Cross Site Scripting Vulnerability
9 Jan. 2017
Summary
Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the Case Management application in EMC RSA Adaptive Authentication (On-Premise) before 6.0.2.1.SP3.P4 HF210, 7.0.x and 7.1.x before 7.1.0.0.SP0.P6 HF50, and 7.2.x before 7.2.0.0.SP0.P0 HF20 allows remote authenticated users to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via vectors.
The Case Management application does not properly filter HTML code from user-supplied input before displaying the input. A remote user can cause arbitrary scripting code to be executed by the target user's browser. The code will originate from the Case Management interface and will run in the security context of that site. As a result, the code will be able to access the target user's cookies (including authentication cookies), if any, associated with the site, access data recently submitted by the target user via web form to the site, or take actions on the site acting as the target user.
