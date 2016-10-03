Drupal 8.1.9 Bypass a restriction or similar Vulnerability
9 Jan. 2017
Summary
The system.temporary route in Drupal 8.x before 8.1.10 does not properly check for "Export configuration" permission, which allows remote authenticated users to bypass intended access restrictions and read a full config export via vectors.
Several vulnerabilities were reported in Drupal. A remote authenticated user can modify comment visibility settings. A remote authenticated user can obtain the configuration file. A remote user can conduct cross-site scripting attacks.
The software does not properly filter HTML code from user-supplied input before displaying the input in an HTTP exception. A remote user can create a specially crafted URL that, when loaded by a target user, will cause arbitrary scripting code to be executed by the target user's browser. The code will originate from the site running the Drupal software and will run in the security context of that site. As a result, the code will be able to access the target user's cookies (including authentication cookies), if any, associated with the site, access data recently submitted by the target user via web form to the site, or take actions on the site acting as the target user.
