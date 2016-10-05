Cisco Videoscape Distribution Suite Service Manager 3.0 Base Cross Site Scripting Vulnerability
9 Jan. 2017
Summary
Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Cisco Videoscape Distribution Suite Service Manager (VDS-SM) 3.0 through 3.4.0 allows remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via a crafted URL, aka Bug ID CSCva14552.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Cisco Videoscape Distribution Suite Service Manager 3.0 Base
* Cisco Videoscape Distribution Suite Service Manager 3.0.0
* Cisco Videoscape Distribution Suite Service Manager 3.1 Base
* Cisco Videoscape Distribution Suite Service Manager 3.1.0
* Cisco Videoscape Distribution Suite Service Manager 3.2.0
* Cisco Videoscape Distribution Suite Service Manager 3.3 Base
* Cisco Videoscape Distribution Suite Service Manager 3.3.0
* Cisco Videoscape Distribution Suite Service Manager 3.4 Base
* Cisco Videoscape Distribution Suite Service Manager 3.4.0
A vulnerability in the web-based management interface of Cisco Videoscape Distribution Suite Service Manager (VDS-SM) could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to conduct a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack against a user of the web-based management interface of an affected device.
The vulnerability is due to insufficient validation of user-supplied input by the web-based management interface of an affected device. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by persuading a user of the interface to click a crafted link. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary script code in the context of the interface or to access sensitive browser-based information.