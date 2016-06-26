Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.0.0 Denial Of Service Vulnerability
6 Feb. 2017
Summary
Cisco Asr 5000 Software is prone to a denial of service (DoS) vulnerability.This allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition due to high consumption of system resources via certain vulnerable vectors.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.0.0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.0.0.57828
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.0.0.59167
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.0.0.59211
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.0.l0.59219
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.1 Base
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.1.0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.1.0.59776
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.1.0.59780
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.3 Base
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.3.0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 18.4.0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 19.0.m0.60737
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 19.0.m0.60828
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 19.0.m0.61045
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 19.0.1
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 19.1.0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 19.1.0.61559
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 19.2.0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 19.3.0
* Cisco Asr 5000 Software 20.0.0
A vulnerability in the Slowpath of StarOS for Cisco ASR 5500 Series routers with Data Processing Card 2 (DPC2) could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause a subset of the subscriber sessions to be disconnected, resulting in a partial denial of service (DoS) condition. This vulnerability affects Cisco ASR 5500 devices with Data Processing Card 2 (DPC2) running StarOS 18.0 or later. More Information: CSCvb12081. Known Affected Releases: 18.7.4 19.5.0 20.0.2.64048 20.2.3 21.0.0. Known Fixed Releases: 18.7.4 18.7.4.65030 18.8.M0.65044 19.5.0 19.5.0.65092 19.5.M0.65023 19.5.M0.65050 20.2.3 20.2.3.64982 20.2.3.65017 20.2.a4.65307 20.3.M0.64984 20.3.M0.65029 20.3.M0.65037 20.3.M0.65071 20.3.T0.64985 20.3.T0.65031 20.3.T0.65043 20.3.T0.65067 21.0.0 21.0.0.65256 21.0.M0.64922 21.0.M0.64983 21.0.M0.65140 21.0.V0.65150 21.1.A0.64932 21.1.A0.64987 21.1.A0.65145 21.1.PP0.65270 21.1.R0.65130 21.1.R0.65135 21.1.R0.65154 21.1.VC0.65203 21.2.A0.65147.