Cisco Netflow Generation Appliance Software 1.0(2) unresponsive Denial Of Service Vulnerability
30 Jun. 2017
Summary
A vulnerability in the Stream Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) decoder of the Cisco NetFlow Generation Appliance (NGA) with software before 1.1(1a) could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause the device to hang or unexpectedly reload, causing a denial of service (DoS) condition. The vulnerability is due to incomplete validation of SCTP packets being monitored on the NGA data ports. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending malformed SCTP packets on a network that is monitored by an NGA data port. SCTP packets addressed to the IP address of the NGA itself will not trigger this vulnerability. An exploit could allow the attacker to cause the appliance to become unresponsive or reload, causing a DoS condition. User interaction could be needed to recover the device using the reboot command from the CLI. The following Cisco NetFlow Generation Appliances are vulnerable: NGA 3140, NGA 3240, NGA 3340. Cisco Bug IDs: CSCvc83320.
