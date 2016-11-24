IBM Tivoli Storage Manager For Virtual Environments 6.4 Bypass a restriction or similar Vulnerability
17 Feb. 2017
Summary
IBM Tivoli Storage Manger for Virtual Environments: Data Protection for VMware (aka Spectrum Protect for Virtual Environments) 6.4.x before 6.4.3.4 and 7.1.x before 7.1.6 allows remote authenticated users to bypass a TSM credential requirement and obtain administrative access by leveraging multiple simultaneous logins.
Vulnerable Systems:
* IBM Tivoli Storage Manager For Virtual Environments 6.4
* IBM Tivoli Storage Manager For Virtual Environments 7.1
A vulnerability exists in the IBM Tivoli Storage Manager (IBM Spectrum Protect) for Virtual Environments Data Protection for VMware GUI where in limited cases it is possible for authenticated users to execute GUI functions that require the Tivoli Storage Manager(TSM) administrative credentials without having these credentials. After authenticating to the DP for VMware GUI, the user could exercise TSM administrative functions such as Backup Scheduling and Configuration Tasks that they otherwise would not be permitted to use. The vulnerability only applies in configurations where TSM administrative ID credentials have not been stored in the DP for VMware GUI configuration for use by all users. In order to exploit, multiple users must be logged-in to the DP for VMware GUI at the same time, and the exploiter has to be willing to take a malicious action even though they are identifiable from their login credentials.