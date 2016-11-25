Google Android is prone to a local code-execution vulnerability.This allows a local attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Google Android 4
* Google Android 4.0.1
* Google Android 4.0.2
* Google Android 4.0.3
* Google Android 4.0.4
* Google Android 4.1
* Google Android 4.1.2
* Google Android 4.2
* Google Android 4.2.1
* Google Android 4.2.2
* Google Android 4.3
* Google Android 4.3.1
* Google Android 4.4
* Google Android 4.4.1
* Google Android 4.4.2
* Google Android 4.4.3
* Google Android 5.0
* Google Android 5.0.1
* Google Android 5.1
* Google Android 5.1.0
An elevation of privilege vulnerability in libzipfile in Android 4.x before 4.4.4, 5.0.x before 5.0.2, and 5.1.x before 5.1.1 could enable a local malicious application to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. This issue is rated as Critical due to the possibility of a local permanent device compromise, which may require reflashing the operating system to repair the device.