Cisco IOS 15.5(3)m Obtain Information Vulnerability
9 Jan. 2017
Summary
The PPTP server in Cisco IOS 15.5(3)M does not properly initialize packet buffers, which allows remote attackers to obtain sensitive information from earlier network communication by reading packet data, aka Bug ID CSCvb16274.
A vulnerability in the implementation of Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol (PPTP) server functionality in Cisco IOS Software could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to access data from a packet buffer that was previously used.
The vulnerability is due to the use of a previously used packet buffer whose content was not cleared from memory. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending a PPTP connection request to device that is running a vulnerable release of the affected software and is configured for PPTP server functionality. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to access up to 63 bytes of memory that were previously used for a packet and were either destined to the device or generated by the device. An exploit would not allow the attacker to access packet data from transit traffic. In addition, an exploit would not allow the attacker to access arbitrary memory locations that the attacker chooses.