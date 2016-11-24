IBM Rational Team Concert 6.0.2 Cross Site Scripting Vulnerability
8 Feb. 2017
Summary
IBM Rational Team Concert (RTC) is vulnerable to stored cross-site scripting, caused by improper validation of user-supplied input. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability using a field to inject malicious script into a Web page which would be executed in a victim's Web browser within the security context of the hosting Web site, once the page is viewed. An attacker could use this vulnerability to steal the victim's cookie-based authentication credentials.
Vulnerable Systems:
* IBM Rational Team Concert 3.0.1.6
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.0
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.1
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.2
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.3
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.4
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.5
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.6
* IBM Rational Team Concert 4.0.7
* IBM Rational Team Concert 5.0.0
* IBM Rational Team Concert 5.0.1
* IBM Rational Team Concert 5.0.2
* IBM Rational Team Concert 6.0.0
* IBM Rational Team Concert 6.0.1
* IBM Rational Team Concert 6.0.2
Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in IBM Rational Collaborative Lifecycle Management 3.0.1.6 before iFix8, 4.0 before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5; Rational Quality Manager 3.0.1.6 before iFix8, 4.0 before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5; Rational Team Concert 3.0.1.6 before iFix8, 4.0 before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5; Rational DOORS Next Generation 4.0 before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5; Rational Engineering Lifecycle Manager 4.x before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5; Rational Rhapsody Design Manager 4.0 before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5; and Rational Software Architect Design Manager 4.0 before 4.0.7 iFix11, 5.0 before 5.0.2 iFix18, and 6.0 before 6.0.2 iFix5 allows remote authenticated users to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via