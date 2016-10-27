Cisco Ios Xe is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
A vulnerability in Cisco IOS XE Software running on Cisco cBR-8 Converged Broadband Routers could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause a configuration integrity change to the vty line configuration on an affected device. This vulnerability affects the following releases of Cisco IOS XE Software running on Cisco cBR-8 Converged Broadband Routers: All 3.16S releases, All 3.17S releases, Release 3.18.0S, Release 3.18.1S, Release 3.18.0SP. More Information: CSCuz62815. Known Affected Releases: 15.5(3)S2.9, 15.6(2)SP. Known Fixed Releases: 15.6(1.7)SP1, 16.4(0.183), 16.5(0.1).