Cisco Email Security Appliance 8.5.0-er1-198 Denial Of Service Vulnerability
10 Mar. 2017
Summary
Cisco Email Security Appliance is prone to a denial of service (DoS) vulnerability.This allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition due to high consumption of system resources via certain vulnerable vectors.
A vulnerability in the email message filtering feature of Cisco AsyncOS Software for Cisco Email Security Appliances could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition on an affected device.Affected Products: This vulnerability affects all releases prior to the first fixed release of Cisco AsyncOS Software for Cisco Email Security Appliances, both virtual and hardware appliances, if the software is configured to apply a message filter that contains certain rules. More Information: CSCux59873. Known Affected Releases: 8.5.6-106 9.1.0-032 9.7.0-125. Known Fixed Releases: 9.1.1-038 9.7.1-066.