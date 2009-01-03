Cisco Email Security Appliance 3.3.1-09 Denial Of Service Vulnerability
13 Feb. 2017
Summary
Cisco Email Security Appliance is prone to a denial of service (DoS) vulnerability.This allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition due to high consumption of system resources via certain vulnerable vectors.
A vulnerability in the email message filtering feature of Cisco AsyncOS Software for Cisco Email Security Appliances could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause an affected device to stop scanning and forwarding email messages due to a denial of service (DoS) condition. Affected Products: This vulnerability affects all releases prior to the first fixed release of Cisco AsyncOS Software for Cisco Email Security Appliances, both virtual and hardware appliances, if the software is configured to apply a message filter or content filter to incoming email attachments. The vulnerability is not limited to any specific rules or actions for a message filter or content filter. More Information: CSCuz63143. Known Affected Releases: 8.5.7-042 9.7.0-125. Known Fixed Releases: 10.0.0-125 9.1.1-038 9.7.2-047.