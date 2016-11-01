Google Android 4.3.1 Denial Of Service Vulnerability
6 Mar. 2017
Summary
Google Android is prone to a denial of service (DoS) vulnerability.This allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition due to high consumption of system resources via certain vulnerable vectors.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Google Android 4
* Google Android 4.0.1
* Google Android 4.0.2
* Google Android 4.0.3
* Google Android 4.0.4
* Google Android 4.1
* Google Android 4.1.2
* Google Android 4.2
* Google Android 4.2.1
* Google Android 4.2.2
* Google Android 4.3
* Google Android 4.3.1
* Google Android 4.4
* Google Android 4.4.1
* Google Android 4.4.2
* Google Android 4.4.3
* Google Android 5
* Google Android 5.0.1
* Google Android 5.1
* Google Android 5.1.0
* Google Android 6
* Google Android 6.0.1
* Google Android 7
A denial of service vulnerability in the Input Manager Service in Android 4.x before 4.4.4, 5.0.x before 5.0.2, 5.1.x before 5.1.1, 6.x before 2016-11-01, and 7.0 before 2016-11-01 could enable a local malicious application to cause the device to continually reboot. This issue is rated as Moderate because it is a temporary denial of service that requires a factory reset to fix. Android ID: A-30568284.