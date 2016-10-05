Cisco Nx-os 7.0(3)i1(1) Obtain Information Vulnerability
16 Jan. 2017
Summary
Cisco NX-OS before 7.0(3)I2(2e) and 7.0(3)I4 before 7.0(3)I4(1) has an incorrect iptables local-interface configuration, which allows remote attackers to obtain sensitive information via TCP or UDP traffic, aka Bug ID CSCuz05365.
A vulnerability in the internal iptables configuration for local interfaces on the Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Switch could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to access certain sensitive data. The attacker could use this information to conduct additional reconnaissance attacks.
The vulnerability is due to incorrect filtering of network traffic destined to certain TCP and UDP ports configured on a local interface. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by connecting to the affected device on one of the exposed TCP or UDP ports. An exploit could allow the attacker to discover certain sensitive data which should be restricted and could be used to conduct further attacks.