Microsoft Word For Mac 2011 Automation Execute Code Overflow Memory corruption Vulnerability
15 Feb. 2017
Summary
Microsoft Word For Mac 2011 is prone to a local code-execution vulnerability.This allows a local attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Microsoft Excel For Mac 2011
* Microsoft Office 2010
* Microsoft Office Compatibility Pack
* Microsoft Office Web Apps 2010
* Microsoft Office Web Apps 2013
* Microsoft Sharepoint Server 2010
* Microsoft Sharepoint Server 2013
* Microsoft Word 2007
* Microsoft Word 2010
* Microsoft Word 2013
* Microsoft Word For Mac 2011
* Microsoft Word For Mac 2016
Microsoft Word 2007, Office 2010 SP2, Word 2010 SP2, Word 2013 SP1, Word 2013 RT SP1, Word for Mac 2011, Excel for Mac 2011, Word 2016 for Mac, Office Compatibility Pack SP3, Word Automation Services on SharePoint Server 2010 SP2, Word Automation Services on SharePoint Server 2013 SP1, Office Web Apps 2010 SP2, and Office Web Apps Server 2013 SP1 allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via a crafted Office document, aka "Microsoft Office Memory Corruption Vulnerability."