IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.7.1 Directory traversal Obtain Information Vulnerability
18 Jan. 2017
Summary
Directory traversal vulnerability in IBM Spectrum Control (formerly Tivoli Storage Productivity Center) 5.2.x before 5.2.11 allows remote authenticated users to read arbitrary files via a .. (dot dot) in a URL.
Vulnerable Systems:
* IBM Spectrum Control 5.2.8
* IBM Spectrum Control 5.2.9
* IBM Spectrum Control 5.2.10
* IBM Spectrum Control 5.2.10.1
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.0
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.1
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.1.1
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.2
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.3
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.4
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.4.1
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.5
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.5.1
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.6
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.7
* IBM Tivoli Storage Productivity Center 5.2.7.1
IBM Storage Insights (SaaS) and IBM Spectrum Control could allow a remote attacker to traverse directories on the system. An attacker could send a specially-crafted URL request containing "dot dot" sequences (/../) to view arbitrary files on the system.