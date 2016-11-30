IBM Qradar Security Information And Event Manager 7.2.6 Cross Site Scripting CSRF Vulnerability
3 Apr. 2017
Summary
Multiple cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerabilities in IBM QRadar SIEM 7.1 before MR2 Patch 13 and 7.2 before 7.2.7 allow remote attackers to hijack the authentication of arbitrary users for requests that insert XSS sequences.
Vulnerable Systems:
* IBM Qradar Security Information And Event Manager 7.1.0
* IBM Qradar Security Information And Event Manager 7.2.0
* IBM Qradar Security Information And Event Manager 7.2.1
* IBM Qradar Security Information And Event Manager 7.2.2
* IBM Qradar Security Information And Event Manager 7.2.3
* IBM Qradar Security Information And Event Manager 7.2.4
* IBM Qradar Security Information And Event Manager 7.2.5
* IBM Qradar Security Information And Event Manager 7.2.6
IBM QRadar is vulnerable to cross-site request forgery, caused by improper validation of user-supplied input. By persuading an authenticated user to visit a malicious Web site, a remote attacker could send a malformed HTTP request. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to perform cross-site scripting attacks, Web cache poisoning, and other malicious activities.