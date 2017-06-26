Cisco Email Security Appliance 9.7.1-hp2-207 Bypass a restriction or similar Vulnerability
Summary
A vulnerability in the content scanning engine of Cisco AsyncOS Software for Cisco Email Security Appliances (ESA) could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to bypass configured message or content filters on the device. Affected Products: This vulnerability affects all releases prior to the first fixed release of Cisco AsyncOS Software for Cisco Email Security Appliances, both virtual and hardware appliances, if the software is configured to apply a message filter or content filter to incoming email attachments. The vulnerability is not limited to any specific rules or actions for a message filter or content filter. More Information: CSCuz16076. Known Affected Releases: 9.7.1-066 9.7.1-HP2-207 9.8.5-085. Known Fixed Releases: 10.0.1-083 10.0.1-087./Excerpt>
A vulnerability in the content scanning engine of Cisco AsyncOS Software for Cisco Email Security Appliances (ESA) could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to bypass configured message or content filters on the device.
The vulnerability is due to incomplete input validation of email message attachments in different formats. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending a crafted email message with an attachment to the ESA. An exploit could allow the attacker to bypass configured content or message filters configured on the ESA. This message filter bypass could allow email attachments that c