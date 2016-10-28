Cisco Email Security Appliance 9.0.5-000 Denial Of Service Vulnerability
Summary
Cisco Email Security Appliance is prone to a denial of service (DoS) vulnerability.This allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition due to high consumption of system resources via certain vulnerable vectors.
A vulnerability in the email attachment scanning functionality of the Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) feature of Cisco AsyncOS Software for Cisco Email Security Appliances could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause an affected device to stop scanning and forwarding email messages due to a denial of service (DoS) condition. Affected Products: This vulnerability affects Cisco AsyncOS Software releases 9.7.1 and later, prior to the first fixed release, for both virtual and hardware Cisco Email Security Appliances, if the AMP feature is configured to scan incoming email attachments. More Information: CSCuy99453. Known Affected Releases: 9.7.1-066. Known Fixed Releases: 10.0.0-125 9.7.1-207 9.7.2-047.