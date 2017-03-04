Cloud Foundry Php Buildpack 4.3.17 Obtain Information Vulnerability
5 Jan. 2017
Summary
Cloud Foundry PHP Buildpack (aka php-buildpack) before 4.3.18 and PHP Buildpack Cf-release before 242, as used in Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) Elastic Runtime before 1.6.38 and 1.7.x before 1.7.19 and other products, place the .profile file in the htdocs directory, which might allow remote attackers to obtain sensitive information via an HTTP GET request for this file.
The .profile file, which can potentially include environment variables and credentials, is exposed by default in the PHP Buildpack. The PHP buildpack prior to v4.3.18 did not actually allow for execution of the .profile file, so it is unlikely that many applications were using it.