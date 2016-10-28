Cisco Ip Interoperability And Collaboration System is prone to a remote code-execution vulnerability.This allows a remote attacker to exploit this issue to execute arbitrary code in the context of the user running the affected application. Failed exploit attempts may result in a denial-of-service condition.
Vulnerable Systems:
* Cisco Ip Interoperability And Collaboration System 4.10(1)
* Cisco Ip Interoperability And Collaboration System 4.10(2)
A vulnerability in the interdevice communications interface of the Cisco IP Interoperability and Collaboration System (IPICS) Universal Media Services (UMS) could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to modify configuration parameters of the UMS and cause the system to become unavailable. Affected Products: This vulnerability affects Cisco IPICS releases 4.8(1) to 4.10(1). More Information: CSCva46644. Known Affected Releases: 4.10(1) 4.8(1) 4.8(2) 4.9(1) 4.9(2).