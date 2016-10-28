Moodle 3.1.2 Sql Injection Obtain Information Vulnerability
9 Feb. 2017
Summary
Moodle 3.1.2 allows remote attackers to obtain sensitive information via unspecified vectors, related to a "SQL Injection" issue affecting the Administration panel function in the installation process component. NOTE: the vendor disputes the relevance of this report, noting that "the person who is installing Moodle must know database access credentials and they can access the database directly; there is no need for them to create a SQL injection in one of the installation dialogue fields."
"A SQL injection attack consists of insertion or "injection" of a SQL query via the input data from the client to the application. A successful SQL injection exploit can read sensitive data from the database, modify database data (Insert/Update/Delete), execute administration operations on the database (such as shutdown the DBMS), recover the content of a given file present on the DBMS file system and in some cases issue commands to the operating system. SQL injection attacks are a type of injection attack, in which SQL commands are injected into data-plane input in order to effect the execution of predefined SQL commands.